Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,869. The firm has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

