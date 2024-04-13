Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

