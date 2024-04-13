Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CJREF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.82.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
