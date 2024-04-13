CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.86.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 13,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,617.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 66,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

