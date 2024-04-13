CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

