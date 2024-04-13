Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 1,028,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,348,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

