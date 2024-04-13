Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$7.02. 147,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 163,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Copperleaf Technologies

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

