Contrasting Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Drilling Tools International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.78%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 9.70% 20.30% 11.50% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 8.31% 12.01% 7.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 0.90 $14.75 million N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $292.95 million 1.25 $24.34 million $0.77 11.08

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Drilling Tools International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

