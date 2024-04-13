Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $315.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.11.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

