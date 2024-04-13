Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.03. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

