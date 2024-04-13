Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 4,486 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.22. 136,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,551. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.