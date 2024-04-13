Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

