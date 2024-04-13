Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 146 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,673. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

