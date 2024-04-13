Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 7,005 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,877. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.07. 2,907,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

