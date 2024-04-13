Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

