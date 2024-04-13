Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.68. 448,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,077. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

