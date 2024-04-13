Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 2,017 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 316,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,813,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,646,115.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,870,461 shares of company stock worth $29,191,437.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 426,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

