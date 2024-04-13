Compound Market Capitalization Reaches $462.72 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $462.72 million and $90.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $57.15 or 0.00084581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00013621 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002946 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,102 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,097,101.71918222 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.12859165 USD and is down -19.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $85,718,713.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

