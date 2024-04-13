Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SID. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.95.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SID opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 887,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 736,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

