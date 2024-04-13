Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $84.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.70.

COIN stock opened at $245.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.59. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $2,978,290.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 161.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $20,653,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $108,434,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

