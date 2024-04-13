Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cognyte Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,033,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 224,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.