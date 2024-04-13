Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 665,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.
About Cogeco Communications
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.