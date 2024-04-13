Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 665,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.