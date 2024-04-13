Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.32.

NYSE KOF opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 147,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

