Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $97.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

