CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.32 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

