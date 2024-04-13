CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.