Clarius Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $198.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.