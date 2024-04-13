Clarius Group LLC Purchases 946 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of TTE opened at $72.49 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

