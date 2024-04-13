Clarius Group LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

MPC opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.