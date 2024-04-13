Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.