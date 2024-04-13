Citigroup Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.05.

NYSE ALB opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

