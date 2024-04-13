Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance
CSSEN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $24.76.
