Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $318.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.49 and a 200 day moving average of $295.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

