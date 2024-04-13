Cerity Partners LLC Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,054 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 60.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

