Cerity Partners LLC Has $31.88 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,359 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.