Cerity Partners LLC Buys 150,985 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,280.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,985 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $189.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

