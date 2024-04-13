Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9,900 shares trading hands.

Century Global Commodities Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

