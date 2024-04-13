Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Bank of America

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.23.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

