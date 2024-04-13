Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Shares Up 66.7%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 999,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,555,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Cellular Goods Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

