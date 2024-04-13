Celcuity’s (CELC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELC

Celcuity Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CELC stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,583,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 766,316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 374,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.