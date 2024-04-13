CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.0 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
