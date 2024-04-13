CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.0 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.