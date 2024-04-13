CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. CCL Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $54.70.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

