Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $199.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $211.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.36.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.48. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

