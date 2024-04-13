Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,236 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

