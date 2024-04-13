Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.
Cascades Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $7.09 on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.
About Cascades
