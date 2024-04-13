Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $7.09 on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

