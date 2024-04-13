CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

KMX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

