Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as high as C$14.00. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 3,387 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

