Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.19. 21,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 38,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

