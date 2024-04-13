Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 27,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,451. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

About Cango

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.