Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,175 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 4.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $49,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9,297.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,561 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $79.23. 6,189,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,388. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.