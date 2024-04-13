Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.52.

NYSE CNI opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

